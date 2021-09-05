Three killed in Quetta Mastung Road explosion

Three people were killed and 20 injured in a suspected suicide bomb attack on Quetta’s Mastung Road early Sunday morning.

According to Quetta police DIG Azhar Akram, the bodies and injured people have been moved to the Civil Hospital.

The road has been cordoned off and a heavy contingent of police and Rangers have reached the site. A bomb disposal squad has been called in as well.

Initial investigation reports reveal that the attack was targeted towards an Frontier Corps vehicle patrolling in the area. Over 5kgs of explosives were used in it, the DIG revealed.

So far, no outlawed organisation has claimed responsibility of the explosion.

Alarming increase in terrorist attacks

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has pointed out that the number of terrorist attacks in Balochistan, specially Quetta, has seen an alarming uptick this year.

“This is an attempt to put pressure of Pakistan,” he said. “Whoever is doing this should know it won’t affect the country and its spirits.”

On August 8, an explosion near Quetta’s police lines killed two policemen and injured 12 people including six policemen. An FIR of the attack was registered at the Quetta Line police station.

Later, on August 20, another suspected suicide bombing in Gwadar left three people dead including two children and four others wounded. The attacker blew himself up near vehicles carrying Chinese construction workers.

The story is being updated