Sunday, September 5, 2021  | 27 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Three killed in Quetta Mastung Road explosion

20 people injured, area cordoned off

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago

Photo: File

Three people were killed and 20 injured in a suspected suicide bomb attack on Quetta’s Mastung Road early Sunday morning.

According to Quetta police DIG Azhar Akram, the bodies and injured people have been moved to the Civil Hospital.

The road has been cordoned off and a heavy contingent of police and Rangers have reached the site. A bomb disposal squad has been called in as well.

Initial investigation reports reveal that the attack was targeted towards an Frontier Corps vehicle patrolling in the area. Over 5kgs of explosives were used in it, the DIG revealed.

So far, no outlawed organisation has claimed responsibility of the explosion.

Alarming increase in terrorist attacks

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has pointed out that the number of terrorist attacks in Balochistan, specially Quetta, has seen an alarming uptick this year.

“This is an attempt to put pressure of Pakistan,” he said. “Whoever is doing this should know it won’t affect the country and its spirits.”

On August 8, an explosion near Quetta’s police lines killed two policemen and injured 12 people including six policemen. An FIR of the attack was registered at the Quetta Line police station.

Later, on August 20, another suspected suicide bombing in Gwadar left three people dead including two children and four others wounded. The attacker blew himself up near vehicles carrying Chinese construction workers.  

The story is being updated

FaceBook WhatsApp
Blast Quetta
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
quetta blast, quetta mastung road blast
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Today's Outlook: Light Karachi rain, exams postponed
Today’s Outlook: Light Karachi rain, exams postponed
Karachi receives heavy rain for second consecutive day
Karachi receives heavy rain for second consecutive day
'Everything will be okay': ISI chief in Kabul amid speculations
‘Everything will be okay’: ISI chief in Kabul amid speculations
Therapy Works owner holds incriminating pressers against Zahir Jaffer
Therapy Works owner holds incriminating pressers against Zahir Jaffer
Pakistan bans air travel for unvaccinated people above 17 years
Pakistan bans air travel for unvaccinated people above 17 years
Mobile payment shop owner arrested for sharing customers' obscene videos
Mobile payment shop owner arrested for sharing customers’ obscene videos
Smart lockdown imposed in 15 Punjab districts
Smart lockdown imposed in 15 Punjab districts
Biden wants Afghan exit to end US global cop role
Biden wants Afghan exit to end US global cop role
Lahore man arrested for harassing woman travelling in a rickshaw
Lahore man arrested for harassing woman travelling in a rickshaw
Sundays dedicated for second Covid doses: NCOC
Sundays dedicated for second Covid doses: NCOC
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.