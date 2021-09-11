Saturday, September 11, 2021  | 3 Safar, 1443
HOME > News

Three children killed in Lahore monsoon rains

Highest rainfall recorded in Lakshmi area

Posted: Sep 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Sep 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Online

Three children were killed and over 20 people injured during the monsoon rains that lashed Lahore Friday.

In Kahna, the roof of a house collapsed killing three siblings. One of them died on the spot. The other two were immediately rushed to the hospital but they couldn’t survive.

According to rescue officials, on Friday alone, five incidents of roof collapses were reported in Wahga Village, Jhodhu Village Raiwind, Old Kahna Main Bazar, and Chamra Mandi.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and has summoned a report. He has instructed authorities to drain out rainwater from the city as soon as possible so that people can go back to their normal lives.

On Saturday, the Met Office revealed that the highest rainfall in Lahore was recorded in the Lakhsmi area at 138mm followed by Tajpura 117mm, Farrukhabad 109mm, and Pani Wala Tailab 99mm. The rain started at 7:07am and continued till the afternoon. Consequently, roads were flooded with water, and people were stuck on the roads for hours.

Electricity in most areas was suspended too increasing difficulties for people.

More rain forecast

Strong monsoon winds have, on the other hand, entered the upper and lower parts of Pakistan. “A westerly wave is affecting the upper and western parts of the country as well,” the Met Office predicted.

Isolated heavy showers are expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and eastern Balochistan.

Earlier in July, the National Disaster Management Authority revealed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan have received record-breaking rain this year.

 

 
 
 
 

