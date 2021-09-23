Thursday, September 23, 2021  | 15 Safar, 1443
‘Three brothers’ exercise ends in Azerbaijan, SCO’s ‘Peace Mission’ begins

Commandos from Pakistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan participate in trilateral exercise

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Sep 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The trilateral exercise ended on Wednesday.

Trilateral exercise ‘Three Brothers 2021’ has ended in Azerbaijan on Wednesday. Contingents of special forces from Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan took part in the military exercise.

The two-week-long exercise was focused on boosting capability to counter regional terrorism threats in a hybrid scenario, fostering combined force inter-operability, joint force integration and enhancing capabilities in amphibious operations.

The chief guest of the final exercise was Azerbaijan Minister of Defence Zakir Hasanov.

Major-General Mumtaz Hussain from Pakistan also attended the concluding ceremony.

The gathering witnessed the final phase of joint training that included live-fire of various weapons, including Kamikaze drones, helicopters and small arms. In addition sea assault, fast rope and close interdiction by Azerbaijani Air Force and Air Defence were also demonstrated during the military exercise.

Meanwhile, the opening ceremony of the exercise ‘Peace Mission’ under the ambit of the SCO platform was held at the Donguz training area in Russia.

Troops from all Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states are participating in the exercise under an extremely challenging field environment.

A contingent of all three services of the Pakistan Army is participating in the exercise.

The exercise is focused on handling anti-terrorist operations and best practices in the counter-terrorism domain.

Belarus is participating in the exercise as an observer.

