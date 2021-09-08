Wednesday, September 8, 2021  | 30 Muharram, 1443
Third monsoon spell enters Sindh, rain forecast till September 11

NDMA issues rain alert

Posted: Sep 8, 2021
Photo: Online

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain and thunderstorms in Karachi from September 9 to September 11.

“Another low-pressure system has developed in the Bay of Bengal,” Met Office Director Sardar Sarfaraz said. “The system moving towards the west which means Karachi and multiple other cities will receive heavy rain.”

Showers with strong winds have been predicted in Jamshoro, Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, and Khairpur districts.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority has issued a rain alert across the country. Authorities have been instructed to take all necessary precautions in case of an emergency.

“Billboards and hoardings should be secured or removed in light of thunderstorms and high winds,” it added.

Rain lashed multiple parts of Sindh last week. The Met Office revealed that the highest rainfall of 33mm was recorded near the University Road. Jinnah Terminal received 17.8mm rain, while PAF Base and Orangi town saw 16.8mm and 8mm rain respectively.

People were stuck in traffic for hours after main roads flooded with rainwater. Following this, the Sindh government closed schools and postponed exams on Saturday.

Thunderstorms across Pakistan

More monsoon rains are forecast in other parts of the country as well.

Heavy showers with lightning and thunderstorms will be seen in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Okara, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Dir, Chitral, Peshawar, Kohat, Waziristan, and Gilgit-Baltistan starting Tuesday, September 8.

In Balochistan, Kohlu, Loralai, Barkhan, Zhob, Musakhel, Quetta, Ziarat, and Kalat will see rain from September 8 to September 10.

The NDMA has issued an alert of urban flooding in Lahore, Gujranwala, and Rawalpindi.

 
