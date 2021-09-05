Therapy Works owner holds incriminating press conference against Zahir Jaffer

Dr Tahir Zahoor, the owner and CEO of Therapy Works, has held a press conference against the prime accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case, Zahir Jaffer.

Zahoor has made some incriminating statements against Zahir Jaffer, saying the man was a drunkard and a cunning criminal who has been playing lunatic after the murder.

Zahoor was flanked by his lawyer and a Therapy Works employee Amjad who told journalists how Jaffer had tried to kill him shortly after he had murdered Noor.

Amjad had sustained knife wounds on July 20 when Noor Mukadam, 27, was beheaded by Jaffer at the latter’s house in Islamabad. The police have nominated Therapy Works’s owner and employees as accomplices in the murder case along with Zahir Jaffer’s parents.

What did Therapy Works’s Zahoor say

At the press conference in Islamabad, Dr Zahoor narrated the events of that fateful evening when Therapy Works employees arrived at Jaffer’s house.

“We were interested only in getting the boy out safely. We had no crime scene before us. It could be confirmed by the servants and the CCTV [footage]. He (Jaffer) was speaking completely normal before the police arrived. As soon as the police entered he started the drama,” Zahoor said.

The Therapy Works’s owner said he has known Zahir’s parents for the last eight years. He said Zahir Jaffer is not a lunatic; instead, he is a drunkard.

What did Therapy Works’s Amjad say

Amjad was among half a dozen Therapy Works employees who arrived at Jaffer’s house on the evening of the murder.

Amjad said Zahir Jaffer pulled a pistol on them and tried to shoot but it did not fire. “He then attacked me at my neck and tried to cut my throat,” Amjad said.

Amjad was severely wounded in the attack and had to spend a few days in the hospital. However, he is also among the persons nominated as accomplices in the murder case.

Dr Zahoor and others have been released on bail. The Therapy Works owner claimed the police were carrying out a “one-sided” investigation and were not willing to listen to Therapy Works.

What is Therapy Works

Therapy Works identifies itself as the “most exclusive drug addiction rehab center in Karachi, Lahore & Islamabad” on its website. However, it has come under strong criticism for allowing people without proper qualifications to work as therapists.

Zahir Jaffer is also said to have worked as a therapist at Therapy Works, according to social media claims corroborated by photographs.