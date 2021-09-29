The train frozen in time on Paksitan-India border

Samjhauta Express is at 500 meters away from zero-line

A train has been frozen in time on the Paksitan-India border near Wagah after downgraded diplomatic relations halted all rail journeys between the two neighboring countries.

Almost 30 kilometers from Lahore near the zero line, an Indian train has been parked on the last station of Pakistan Railways since August 2019. This was the last train of Samjhauta Express before the service came to an abrupt halt.

The train has Hindi-language faded posters on it. The track has disappeared by the overgrowth of wild grass. The train is parked just 500 meters from the zero line.

The Indian Railways have never responded to Pakistan's suggestion to take back the rake, despite being contacted by Pakistan Railways, according to Pakistani officials.

The Samjhauta Express was a bi-weekly train service between Lahore and Delhi. The train comprised of six sleeper coaches and an AC 3-tier coach. The service started on July 22, 1976 under the Simla Agreement.

The diplomatic relations were downgraded by Pakistan in protest against India's decision to abolish Article 370 and revoke the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

