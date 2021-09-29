Wednesday, September 29, 2021  | 21 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

The train frozen in time on Paksitan-India border

Samjhauta Express is at 500 meters away from zero-line

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago

A train has been frozen in time on the Paksitan-India border near Wagah after downgraded diplomatic relations halted all rail journeys between the two neighboring countries.

Almost 30 kilometers from Lahore near the zero line, an Indian train has been parked on the last station of Pakistan Railways since August 2019. This was the last train of Samjhauta Express before the service came to an abrupt halt.

The train has Hindi-language faded posters on it. The track has disappeared by the overgrowth of wild grass. The train is parked just 500 meters from the zero line.

The Indian Railways have never responded to Pakistan's suggestion to take back the rake, despite being contacted by Pakistan Railways, according to Pakistani officials.

The Samjhauta Express was a bi-weekly train service between Lahore and Delhi. The train comprised of six sleeper coaches and an AC 3-tier coach. The service started on July 22, 1976 under the Simla Agreement.

The diplomatic relations were downgraded by Pakistan in protest against India's decision to abolish Article 370 and revoke the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
India Pakistan Samjhauta Express
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
last train of Lahore-Delhi Samjhauta Express, Samjhauta Express between India Pakistan, Samjhauta Express route, Samjhauta Express attack
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Manora cantonment auctions off its beach to Dreamworld for Rs55m
Manora cantonment auctions off its beach to Dreamworld for Rs55m
Weather update: rain, flood alert in Balochistan, Sindh
Weather update: rain, flood alert in Balochistan, Sindh
Court says Zahir's parents knew Noor was being held hostage
Court says Zahir’s parents knew Noor was being held hostage
Indian boyfriend mistakenly runs into Pakistan to escape her parents
Indian boyfriend mistakenly runs into Pakistan to escape her parents
Taliban to 'temporarily' adopt monarchy constitution, with caveats
Taliban to ‘temporarily’ adopt monarchy constitution, with caveats
Punjab tightens restrictions for unvaccinated people
Punjab tightens restrictions for unvaccinated people
Property deal struck by Omer Sharif’s third wife in jeopardy
Property deal struck by Omer Sharif’s third wife in jeopardy
Diplomat, veteran journalist Wajid Shamsul Hasan passes away in London
Diplomat, veteran journalist Wajid Shamsul Hasan passes away in London
Ten terrorists killed in South Waziristan
Ten terrorists killed in South Waziristan
Five pilgrims killed in Karachi bus accident, LPG prices increase
Five pilgrims killed in Karachi bus accident, LPG prices increase
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.