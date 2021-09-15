The Matrix Resurrections: Is Neo crazy?

The Warner Bros. Pictures has released the trailer of the latest instalment of the Matrix franchise The Matrix Resurrections.

It is directed by Lana Wachowski and features Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

It also features Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

The trailer starts with Keanu’s character sitting in what appears to be a therapist’s office. The theraoist addresses him as ‘Thomas’. “I’ve had dreams that weren’t just dreams… Am I crazy?” asks Keanu.

The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth in The Matrix film series. The Matrix (1999), The Matrix Reloaded (2003) and The Matrix Revolutions (2003) were the other three..

The series features a science fiction set in a future dystopia, in which the artificial intelligence has led the self-aware machines to imprison human race in a virtual reality system called the Matrix. It focuses on Neo (Keanu Reeves), Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) and Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne), who set off on a journey to free humankind.

Laurence Fishburne will sadly not return in the new Matrix sequel.

The Matrix Resurrections is a continuation of the story established in the first Matrix film. It reunites Neo and Trinity in an expansion of their story that ventures back into the Matrix.

The trailer, which is just under three minute long, shows Neo and Trinity (played by Carrie-Anne) shaking hands as strangers. “Have we met,” asks Carrie-Anne’s character as if she’s trying to remember him.

The movie is set in a familiar, however, more provocative setting where reality is ever more subjective and takes a great deal of acuity to recognize the truth to break free from the Matrix.

It was originally set to release on May 21, 2021 but was pushed to April 1, 2022 due to COVID. It will now, however, come out on Christmas.

“It will be in theatres nationwide [i.e. across the US] and on HBO Max via the Ad-Free plan on December 22, 2021; it will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release,” said Warner Bros. Pictures.

Apart from exceptional action scenes, the incorporation of various philosophical, religious and spiritual references: like the dilemma of choice vs. control, the brain in a vat thought experiment, messianism, and the concepts of inter-dependency and love, is another feat of Matrix Films.

