Ten terrorists killed in South Waziristan

Four ‘commanders’ of a terrorist outfit were among 10 killed in an operation conducted by the security forces in South Waziristan, an ISPR media release stated on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, an FC jawan was martyred and another was injured after firing commenced from across the boder with Iran.

According to the ISPR, security forces besieged a terrorist hideout. Intense firing ensued and at least 10 terrorist, among them four ‘commanders’, were killed during the exchange of firing.

A large quantity of arms and ammunition was seized from the hideout.

ISPR stated that all of the terrorist killed in the incident were involved in mounting improvised explosive devices (IEDs), arson and targeted killings of innocent civilians. It stated that they were planning to carry out terrorist attacks in South Waziristan.

In Balochistan, an FC post in the Chokab area was fired upon from across the Iranian border.

An FC soldier embraced martyrdom while another was injured during the firing. ISPR stated that Pakistani border officials had informed their Iranian counterparts about the incident.