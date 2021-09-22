Wednesday, September 22, 2021  | 14 Safar, 1443
Ten million new Covid vaccine doses reach Pakistan

All vaccines now available for second dose

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan received two new consignments of three million Sinovac and seven million Sinopharm vaccine doses late Tuesday night, according to the National Disaster Management Authority. They have been handed over to the National Ministry of Health. In a tweet on Wednesday, the ministry said: "All COVID-19 vaccines, including Sinopharm and Sinovac, are now available for the second dose." The government has been urging people against delaying the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The gap between the first and second dose has been reduced to 28 days and the National Command and Operation Centre has dedicated Sundays for second doses at all big vaccination centres across the country. According to NCOC statistics issued Tuesday, Pakistan's Covid positivity rate has been recorded below 5% for the fifth consecutive day. In the last 24 hours, 2,333 new infections were reported nationwide, while 47 people succumbed to the deadly virus. Vaccination for students Earlier this month, the government made it mandatory for students under the age of 17 years to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. After October 15, unvaccinated students won’t be allowed to enter campuses. They will be given the Pfizer shot free of cost. For students in Karachi, here's where they can get the jab: Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre – 021-99201300Dow University of Health Sciences, Ojha Campus – 021-99232660 and 38771111Sindh Government Children Hospital, North Nazimabad – 021-34999181-5 It is must for students to carry their birth certificate, issued by NADRA, or passport at the time of immunisation. Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre announced some SOPs for the inoculation of students between ages 15 and 17. Immunocompromised individuals of 12 to 17 years will be administered the Pfizer vaccineIndividuals will be required to produce medical documents as proof of being immunocompromisedThe general public age group for vaccination has been lowered to 17 years.Pfizer vaccine will be administered to students under the age of 18 yearsFor people below the age of 18 years, the Child Registration Certificate (B- Form) number will be used for registration in NIMS (National Immunisation Management System)
Coronavirus vaccine updates
FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
