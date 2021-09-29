Taliban warns US against violating airspace

The Taliban government in Afghanistan has warned the United States against violating airspace of the country, saying the US drone flights could lead to “negative consequences.”

The Kabul regime also said the US drone flights over Afghanistan violated the February 2020 Doha agreement between the US and the Taliban.

The United States has withdrawn it forces from Afghanistan but its drone operation continues though no drone attack has been reported after August 29, when ten members of a family were killed in Kabul.

The Taliban issued a statement on Wednesday saying countries enjoyed sovereignty over their land and airspace and the Taliban being “the sole legal entity of Afghanistan” were the custodian of Afghanistan’s land and airspace.

“We recently saw Unites states violating all international rights, law and United States’ commitments to the Islamic Emirate in Doha, Qatar, as Afghanistan’s sacred airspace is being invaded by US drones,” the statement said.

“These violations must be rectified and prevented. We call on all countries, especially United States, to treat Afghanistan in light of international rights, laws and commitments and considering mutual respect and commitments, in order to prevent any negative consequences,” the statement added.