Taliban promise cooperation with Pakistan

The Taliban said on Monday that they want to join the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and they will address Pakistan’s concerns about the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The Taliban's Chief Spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid has confirmed a meeting between the ISI Chief Lt. Gen Faiz Hameed and the Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. He also confirmed that Baradar had extended reassurance on the TTP.

The Taliban declared a victory on Monday saying that the Panjshir valley has been completely captured. They said their country has completely emerged out of the war. The process of forming a new government is underway, Mujahid said

All parties will be included in the new government, and the new cabinet will be announced soon, said Mujahid during a press conference in Kabul.

He said the law and order was being maintained in Kabul, aerial firing has been completely prohibited, and more than 80 people have been arrested since the ban, he added.

The Taliban have introduced security force uniforms and banned civilians from carrying weapons.

He reiterated that their land will not be used against Pakistan or any other country, and expressed the Taliban's desire to join CPEC’s projects.

Commercial activitie have resumed in Afghanistan and now the international community should take part in reconstruction, he said.

The Taliban spokesperson also vowed to complete the four-nation CASA-1000 power project between Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan and Pakistan.