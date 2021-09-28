Tuesday, September 28, 2021  | 20 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Taliban to ‘temporarily’ adopt monarchy constitution, with caveats

Emirate will adopt constitution of former King Mohammad Zahir Shah

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
The Taliban said on Tuesday they will temporarily adopt a 1964 constitution that granted women the right to vote but eliminate any elements they disagree with.  The Taliban's acting justice minister issued a statement saying the Islamists planned to introduce a constitution used during Afghanistan's short-lived golden age of democracy, but only briefly and with amendments. "The Islamic Emirate will adopt the constitution of the former King Mohammad Zahir Shah's time for a temporary period," Mawlavi Abdul Hakim Sharaee said. But anything in the text found to conflict with Sharia law and the principles of the Islamic Emirate would be discarded, he added.  Nearly six decades ago, before the world's superpowers intervened in the country, Afghanistan enjoyed a brief period of constitutional monarchy during the reign of King Mohammad Zahir Shah.  The king ratified the constitution a year after coming to power in 1963, ushering in nearly a decade of parliamentary democracy before he was overthrown in 1973. The 1964 constitution, which gave women the right to vote for the first time and opened the doors for their increased participation in politics, would appear an awkward fit with the Taliban's hardline views. The group, which swept to power in mid-August, has vowed a softer and more inclusive approach than during their brutal 1996 to 2001 rule, when women were largely excluded from public life, including work and education. But when they presented their caretaker government earlier this month, all the top positions went to hardliners and no women were included. After suffering through the Soviet occupation in the 1980s, followed by civil war and then harsh Taliban rule, Afghanistan once again adopted a constitution in the aftermath of the US-led 2001 invasion. But it opted not to restore the old monarchy, approving instead a fresh text in 2004 that envisaged a presidency and enshrined equal rights for women. 
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Taliban said on Tuesday they will temporarily adopt a 1964 constitution that granted women the right to vote but eliminate any elements they disagree with. 

The Taliban’s acting justice minister issued a statement saying the Islamists planned to introduce a constitution used during Afghanistan’s short-lived golden age of democracy, but only briefly and with amendments.

“The Islamic Emirate will adopt the constitution of the former King Mohammad Zahir Shah’s time for a temporary period,” Mawlavi Abdul Hakim Sharaee said.

But anything in the text found to conflict with Sharia law and the principles of the Islamic Emirate would be discarded, he added. 

Nearly six decades ago, before the world’s superpowers intervened in the country, Afghanistan enjoyed a brief period of constitutional monarchy during the reign of King Mohammad Zahir Shah. 

The king ratified the constitution a year after coming to power in 1963, ushering in nearly a decade of parliamentary democracy before he was overthrown in 1973.

The 1964 constitution, which gave women the right to vote for the first time and opened the doors for their increased participation in politics, would appear an awkward fit with the Taliban’s hardline views.

The group, which swept to power in mid-August, has vowed a softer and more inclusive approach than during their brutal 1996 to 2001 rule, when women were largely excluded from public life, including work and education.

But when they presented their caretaker government earlier this month, all the top positions went to hardliners and no women were included.

After suffering through the Soviet occupation in the 1980s, followed by civil war and then harsh Taliban rule, Afghanistan once again adopted a constitution in the aftermath of the US-led 2001 invasion.

But it opted not to restore the old monarchy, approving instead a fresh text in 2004 that envisaged a presidency and enshrined equal rights for women. 

 
Afghanistan Taliban
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Taliban government, Taliban, new government, Afghanistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Zubair on video: new low in politics
Zubair on video: new low in politics
Cyclone Gulab: Rain hits Karachi with microburst
Cyclone Gulab: Rain hits Karachi with microburst
Jinnah's statue blown up in Gwadar
Jinnah’s statue blown up in Gwadar
Lahore woman sentenced to death for blasphemy
Lahore woman sentenced to death for blasphemy
New version of national anthem: words, tune to stay unchanged
New version of national anthem: words, tune to stay unchanged
Chehlum processions across Pakistan, no mobile phone service
Chehlum processions across Pakistan, no mobile phone service
No hidden cameras: Avari issues clarification over Zubair Umar video
No hidden cameras: Avari issues clarification over Zubair Umar video
Pakistan to grant visas on arrival to US, Canadian residents
Pakistan to grant visas on arrival to US, Canadian residents
Why Karachi's Nagan Chowrangi flooded in 2021 despite nullah cleaning
Why Karachi’s Nagan Chowrangi flooded in 2021 despite nullah cleaning
PMLN proclaims victory after UK restores funds
PMLN proclaims victory after UK restores funds
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.