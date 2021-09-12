Sunday, September 12, 2021  | 4 Safar, 1443
HOME > News

Taliban refute Pakistani claims on trade in rupee

Official: Taliban attach importance to their national identity

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago

Photo: AFP

The Afghan Taliban have refuted a claim from Pakistan’s finance minister that the trade between the two countries would be in the rupee under a currency swap arrangement.

Ahmadullah Wasiq, a member of the cultural commission headed by Zabihullah Mujahid, said the transactions across the country would be in Afghanis, according to Afghan news sources.

Wasiq said that there was no truth in the news that big business would be done in Pakistani currency, Afghanistan’s Pashto language website Nunn Asia reported.

The official said the Taliban attached importance to their national identity and they would never make a decision detrimental to the material and spiritual interests of their country.

Last week, Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin told the Senate Standing Committee on Finance that since Afghanistan faced a shortage of US dollars after the western monetary institutions blocked its US$9b funds, the trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan would be in Pakistani rupee.

The minister said it was to be done under a currency swap arrangement.

Pakistani traders had welcomed Tarin’s announcement.


HOME  
 
 

