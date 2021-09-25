Saturday, September 25, 2021  | 17 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Taliban leader advocating strict punishments says television, smartphone a necessity

Mullah Turabi says govt to formulate policy to reintroduce punishments

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Mullah Nooruddin Turabi attended the Doha confernce where the Taliban signed peace agreement with the United States.

A Taliban leader who created headlines on Friday by saying that the Taliban would reintroduce strict punishments and execution has also said that television and smartphones were a necessity in today’s advanced world and the Taliban would not ban them.

Mullah Nooruddin Turabi made both statements in the same interview to the Associated Press.

Mullah Turabi was the justice minister and the head of the Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in the former Taliban government that lasted from 1996 to 2001.

In the interview, he defended the implementation of strict punishments under Sharia and said the Afghan government would reapply harsh sentences, including hand-chopping, because the implementation of Sharia is important for security and has a role to play in preventing crime.

Turabi said the strict punishments would be applied after the government formulates a policy and decides whether the punishments should be imposed in public.

Under the previous Taliban regime, executions were carried out in stadiums where thousands gathered to witness.

‘Taliban have changed’

Most media outlets highlighted only one part of the Taliban leader’s interview that revolved around strict punishments. Turabi, however, also spoke about how the Taliban had changed.

He said the Taliban would allow television, smartphones, videos, and photos “because this is the necessity of the people, and we are serious about it.” He said these digital media devices could help the Taliban to spread their message and allow them to reach thousands instead of hundreds.

“Turabi was notorious for ripping music tapes from cars, stringing up hundreds of meters of destroyed cassettes in trees and signposts,” the Associated Press said adding that he imposed turbans and beards on men and banned all sports.

For the interview, Turabi spoke to a woman journalist, said the news agency.

The Associated Press also said that some Kabul residents admitted that the capital had become safer after the Taliban takeover.

“Before the Taliban takeover, bands of thieves roamed the streets, and relentless crime had driven most people off the streets after dark,” the American news agency said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Taliban strict punishment, Taliban to allow TV and smartphone, Mullah Turabi, Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, Taliban hand chopping,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Beautiful sight: Green buses hit Karachi BRT in first experiment
Beautiful sight: Green buses hit Karachi BRT in first experiment
Weather update: new monsoon spell to enter Sindh next week
Weather update: new monsoon spell to enter Sindh next week
A night of Beela-Moorat violence in Karachi’s khwajasira world
A night of Beela-Moorat violence in Karachi’s khwajasira world
Ghost jab doctors suspended for giving Nawaz in London vaccine...
Ghost jab doctors suspended for giving Nawaz in London vaccine in Lahore
US embassy sends package to Zahir Jaffer, 'violating protocol'
US embassy sends package to Zahir Jaffer, ‘violating protocol’
Haleem Adil Sheikh confirms marriage with PTI MPA Dua Bhutto
Haleem Adil Sheikh confirms marriage with PTI MPA Dua Bhutto
CAA issues new advisory for international passengers
CAA issues new advisory for international passengers
KukiKhel Rajgal IDPs living in caves decade after Tirah operation
KukiKhel Rajgal IDPs living in caves decade after Tirah operation
Blog: What connects Falklands to death of Pakistan cricket
Blog: What connects Falklands to death of Pakistan cricket
In Photos: Karachi's monsoon 2021
In Photos: Karachi’s monsoon 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.