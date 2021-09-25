Taliban confirm they killed ISKP chief Khorasani

The Afghan Taliban have confirmed the death of ISKP leader Abu Omar Khorasani – not to be confused with the TTP militant Omar Khalid Khorasani – in Afghanistan.

The Afghan Taliban announced the death of Khorasani on Saturday, though he was shot dead on August 17 two days after the Taliban took over Kabul.

Khorasani, the founding leader of Deash in Khorasan (ISKP), was originally named Maulvi Zia-ul-Haq and was from Kunar province in Afghanistan. Several relatives, including a brother of Abu Omar Khorasani, held important positions in the previous Afghan government.

Khorasani had succeeded Sheikh Abdul Haseeb Logari, the second emir of IS-K in April 2017 after he was killed in an attack by the US Special Forces.

After the Taliban captured the Afghan capital on August 15, conflicting reports suggested that Khorasani was released along with thousands of other prisoners or had been killed by the Taliban.

Now the Taliban have confirmed that Khorasani had been shot dead indeed.

Khorsani’s namesake Omar Khalid Khorasani belong to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). He was born in Mohmand in the erstwhile FATA.