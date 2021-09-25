Saturday, September 25, 2021  | 17 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Taliban confirm they killed ISKP chief Khorasani

Abu Omar Khorasani was being held at a Afghan prison

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago

Representational image

The Afghan Taliban have confirmed the death of ISKP leader Abu Omar Khorasani not to be confused with the TTP militant Omar Khalid Khorasani in Afghanistan.

The Afghan Taliban announced the death of Khorasani on Saturday, though he was shot dead on August 17 two days after the Taliban took over Kabul.

Khorasani, the founding leader of Deash in Khorasan (ISKP), was originally named Maulvi Zia-ul-Haq and was from Kunar province in Afghanistan. Several relatives, including a brother of Abu Omar Khorasani, held important positions in the previous Afghan government.

Khorasani had succeeded Sheikh Abdul Haseeb Logari, the second emir of IS-K in April 2017 after he was killed in an attack by the US Special Forces.

After the Taliban captured the Afghan capital on August 15, conflicting reports suggested that Khorasani was released along with thousands of other prisoners or had been killed by the Taliban.

Now the Taliban have confirmed that Khorasani had been shot dead indeed.

Khorsani’s namesake Omar Khalid Khorasani belong to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). He was born in Mohmand in the erstwhile FATA.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Taliban killed ISKP chief Khorasani, Taliban ISKP, Abu Omar Khorasani,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Haleem Adil Sheikh confirms marriage with PTI MPA Dua Bhutto
Haleem Adil Sheikh confirms marriage with PTI MPA Dua Bhutto
CAA issues new advisory for international passengers
CAA issues new advisory for international passengers
KukiKhel Rajgal IDPs living in caves decade after Tirah operation
KukiKhel Rajgal IDPs living in caves decade after Tirah operation
Taliban leader advocating strict punishments says television, smartphone a necessity
Taliban leader advocating strict punishments says television, smartphone a necessity
Lesson learned? Sindh backtracks on buying Rs29,000 desks worth Rs5,000
Lesson learned? Sindh backtracks on buying Rs29,000 desks worth Rs5,000
The story behind Nawaz Sharif's fake vaccination
The story behind Nawaz Sharif’s fake vaccination
Six militants killed, suicide bomber arrested in Balochistan
Six militants killed, suicide bomber arrested in Balochistan
PM launches Digital Media Development Programme, censures mainstream outlets
PM launches Digital Media Development Programme, censures mainstream outlets
Transgenders community, supporters protest attack by ‘beelas’ in Karachi
Transgenders community, supporters protest attack by ‘beelas’ in Karachi
Karachi receives rain for second consecutive day
Karachi receives rain for second consecutive day
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.