Taliban commanders told to expel criminal elements from ranks

Taliban units were ordered on Friday by interim Defence Minister Mohammad Yaqoob to expel criminal and disreputable elements from their ranks.

Censuring commanders and fighters over their misconduct after the Taliban occupied Kabul in August, Yaqoob said that abuses would not be tolerated.

The interim defence minister posted an audio message on Twitter that criticized commanders for allowing “miscreants and notorious former soldiers” to join Taliban ranks, committing a variety of violent abuses.

He ordered to keep all such elements “out of your ranks, otherwise strict action will be taken against you … We do not want such people in our ranks”.

This message Mohammad Yaqoob, who is the son of Taliban founder Mohammad Umar, highlights problems faced by the new rulers of Afghanistan as they evolve from an ragtag fighting force to a peace-keeping force.

Taliban fighters, a number of Kabul residents complained, had resorted to mistreatment. They attributed the rough treatment on fighters, unfamiliar with major cities, coming into Kabul from other areas.

Even after the Taliban offered amnesty to all Afghan, a number of incidents of reprisals cropped up mostly against members of former government, military personnel or civil society activists.

Yaqoob even cited isolated reports of unauthorized executions. “Such actions will also not be tolerated,” he maintained.

Under the general amnesty offered by Taliban, Yaqoob reminded his commanders, even were barred from taking revenge.

He did not elaborate what prompted the stern message, posted on Taliban Twitter accounts, or even did not specify events.

Recent reports suggested mounting tensions among Taliban ranks – hardline commanders defying leaders willing to strike compromises with foreign governments.

The interim defence minister also urged Taliban fighters to restrict their patrols to originally assigned areas instead of wandering away where they had no business. He also ordered them not to take selfies inside government offices.

Terming such action “highly objectionable”, Yaqoob resented that everyone was “taking out mobile phones and taking snaps in important and sensitive ministries without any reason”.

Such actions, including selfies and short videos, “will not help you in this world and also in the hereafter”, Mohammad Yaqoob cautioned.