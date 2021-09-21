Tuesday, September 21, 2021  | 13 Safar, 1443
Taliban arrest four border guards at Torkham

They had forcibly removed Pakistani flag from aid truck

Posted: Sep 21, 2021
Posted: Sep 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago

Photo: File

Four Taliban border guards, involved in removing Pakistani flag from a truck brining in aid on Sunday along the Torkham border, have been arrested,  Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said on Tuesday.

Terming the incident abhorrent, Mujahid said that the Taliban condemn the incident and efforts were being made to curb the occurrence of such incidents in the future.

The aid and relief had been sent by the Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum.

Video footage of this incident showed that as soon as the truck, part of a relief convoy of 17 trucks, entered Afghanistan, Taliban border guards had forcibly removed Pakistani flag from the vehicle.

The trucks were carrying 300 tons of foodstuff, including wheat flour, rice and edible oil.

A formal ceremony was also held on this occasion near the border in which elders from both side attended the formal meeting.

Expressing anger over the incident, Mujahid had said that the entire Taliban leadership was angry and elements involved in this incident would be dealt with severely.

On Monday, four more trucks carrying aid were sent from Pakistan, but they none of them bore Pakistani flag.

An office-bearer of the Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum said that until the formal handing over ceremony, the environment was very friendly. Officials of Taliban also attended the ceremony, he said.

