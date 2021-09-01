Wednesday, September 1, 2021  | 23 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Taliban approve Afghanistan’s first Test tour of Australia

The match will played in Hobart from November 27-December 1

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago

Afghanistan's national cricket team players attend a training session at the Kabul International Cricket Ground in Kabul. Photo: AFP

The Taliban have approved Afghanistan’s first cricket Test since their takeover, raising hopes that international matches will continue as usual under the new rule.

“We have got approval to send the team to Australia,” chief executive of the Afghanistan Cricket Board Hamid Shinwari told AFP.

During their first stint in power, before they were ousted in 2001, the Taliban banned most forms of entertainment — including many sports — and stadiums were used as public execution venues.

The Taliban do not mind cricket, however, and the game is popular among many fighters.

They have also promised to enforce a less strict version of Islamic law this time, after seizing the capital Kabul last month.

The Test match, to be played in Hobart from November 27-December 1, was scheduled for last year but was put off due to the Covid-19 pandemic and international travel restrictions.

It will be Afghanistan’s first Test in Australia.

Before the Australia tour, the Afghanistan team will feature in the Twenty20 World Cup, to be held in the United Arab Emirates from October 17-November 15.

Shinwari also confirmed Afghanistan’s Under-19 cricket team will tour Bangladesh for a bi-lateral later this month.

Since the evacuation of the US and NATO forces from Afghanistan after the Taliban swept into Kabul last month there were fears that cricket and other sports would be hit.

But ACB officials categorically said that cricket was supported by the Taliban.

Afghanistan’s home ODI series against Pakistan — shifted to Sri Lanka  — was however cancelled until next year over logistical and Covid-19 issues last week.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
afghanistan, taliban, australia, test, match, cricket, hobart
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
UK concerned over Covid testing mechanism in Pakistan: Fawad
UK concerned over Covid testing mechanism in Pakistan: Fawad
AQ Khan moved to military hospital’s Covid ward
AQ Khan moved to military hospital’s Covid ward
Pakistan reduces petrol price by Rs1.5 per litre
Pakistan reduces petrol price by Rs1.5 per litre
Today's Outlook: Perween Rehman case, rain expected, booster doses
Today’s Outlook: Perween Rehman case, rain expected, booster doses
Pakistan to open Consulate General in Munich, Germany
Pakistan to open Consulate General in Munich, Germany
Facial verification will be mandatory to activate or sell SIMs
Facial verification will be mandatory to activate or sell SIMs
Mehran Town: KDA cancelling allotment of residential plots used commercially
Mehran Town: KDA cancelling allotment of residential plots used commercially
Want to buy petrol for your car? Get vaccinated
Want to buy petrol for your car? Get vaccinated
Sindh makes covid vaccination mandatory for matric, inter students
Sindh makes covid vaccination mandatory for matric, inter students
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.