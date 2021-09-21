Tuesday, September 21, 2021  | 13 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Taliban: Afghan girls to return to school ‘soon as possible’

Cabinet declared all male

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago

In this photograph taken on March 20, 2017, Afghan widow Nawzi Fakiri (L) and Afghan resident Anissa Azimi, 38, and the daughter of the founder of the Zanabad 'Widows Hill', Bibikoh, walk through Zanabad on the outskirts of Kabul. The first ones settled this stony slope outside Kabul in the 1990s, hoping to escape the stigma targeting women like them. Afghanistan's hill of widows now houses many who lost husbands, but claim independence. The rocky summit 15 kilometres south-east of the capital was gradually swallowed by the city, becoming a distant suburb. But for its residents, it remains "Zanabad", the city of women. / AFP PHOTO / Rebecca CONWAY / TO GO WITH 'AFGHANISTAN-WOMEN-WIDOWS-SOCIAL' FEATURE BY ANNE CHAON

Girls in Afghanistan will be allowed to return to school as soon as possible, the Taliban said Tuesday, after announcing the remaining positions in its all-male cabinet.

“We are finalising things… it will happen as soon as possible,” spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on girls’ education.

It comes after the education ministry ordered male teachers and students back to secondary school at the weekend, but made no mention of the country’s women educators and girl pupils.

Mujahid also made no reference to the now-closed women’s affairs ministry, which was shut down last week and replaced with a department that earned notoriety for enforcing religious doctrine during the previous Taliban regime.

“These positions are considered important for the functioning of the Emirate,” he said announcing the final cabinet appointments, which included additions to the health ministry.

The first appointments to the Taliban interim government were announced earlier this month — drawn exclusively from loyalist ranks, with established hardliners in all key posts, despite previous promises of an inclusive administration for all Afghans.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Neighbours rescue woman raped by brother, imprisoned for 2 years
Neighbours rescue woman raped by brother, imprisoned for 2 years
England pull out of Pakistan tour saying 'sorry'
England pull out of Pakistan tour saying ‘sorry’
Watch waves of hot lava flow through streets in Spain
Watch waves of hot lava flow through streets in Spain
Pakistan to suspend mobile phone services on Chehlum: Sheikh Rasheed
Pakistan to suspend mobile phone services on Chehlum: Sheikh Rasheed
Pakistan has no reason to mistrust Taliban: military spokesman
Pakistan has no reason to mistrust Taliban: military spokesman
Drugs seized on PIA flight heading to Saudi Arabia
Drugs seized on PIA flight heading to Saudi Arabia
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman's sons gave life threats to madrassa student: police
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman’s sons gave life threats to madrassa student: police
Pfizer vaccine in Karachi guide for students
Pfizer vaccine in Karachi guide for students
President Arif Alvi shares history of EVMs in Philippines
President Arif Alvi shares history of EVMs in Philippines
United States eases travel restrictions: What it means for Pakistanis
United States eases travel restrictions: What it means for Pakistanis
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.