Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gillani has passed away, reports from the Indian held Kashmir say.

He was 92 years old.

His death has been reported by the news agency Kashmir Media Service which is based in the Indian held Kashmir.

He was a member of Jamat-i-Islami and former head of the All Pakistan Hurriyat Conference.

Jamat-i-Islami Pakistan spokesperson Qaiser Sharif confirmed that Gillani is no more. He said JI was to offer funeral prayers in absentia on Thursday.