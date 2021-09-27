Swati on KCR: Historic day for Pakistan and railways

Your browser does not support the video tag.

"Today is a historic day for Pakistan," Railways Minister Azam Swati said before leaving for Karachi Monday morning. Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of the Karachi Circular Railway today.

“KCR is not just for Karachi but people from all over the country,” said Swati. “I am very happy today.”

People, he said, trust Imran Khan and his transformation plan for the city. "Citizens believe this will put an end to their difficulties and will provide better facilities."

Last year in December, the Economic Coordination Committee had approved the Karachi Transformation Plan worth Rs1.1 trillion.

The package aimed to address issues of road infrastructure, sewage, clean water, and transport. The sewage system will be completely fixed and solid waste management will be improved.

