Suspected TTP commander killed in North Waziristan: ISPR

A suspected Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan commander, Safiullah, was killed during an operation conducted by the Pakistan Army in North Waziristan, the ISPR said Monday.

“The terrorist was involved in the murders of four women NGO workers and FWO engineers,” a statement by the army’s media wing stated.

The intelligence-based operation was conducted in the Mir Ali Mirali district after the security forces received a tip-off on the suspect’s hideout. Saifullah was shot dead in a raid.

The area has been cordoned off and a clearance operation has begun.

Earlier this month, seven Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and five terrorists were killed in the Asman Manza area of South Waziristan.