Suspected terrorist killed in North Waziristan operation

Area cordoned off

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Posted: Sep 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Photo: File

A terrorist was killed during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan's Dosali, the ISPR said Sunday. According to the Pakistan Army's media wing, a raid was conducted after security forces received news of the terrorist hideout from one of their sources. The suspect was shot dead during an exchange of fire. The man has, so far, not been identified. A huge cache of explosives and weapons have been seized from his possession. The area has been cordoned off and a clearance operation is underway.
