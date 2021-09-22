Wednesday, September 22, 2021  | 14 Safar, 1443
Supreme Court throws out request to reconsider Nasla Tower demolition

Summons report by Karachi commissioner

Posted: Sep 22, 2021
Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The Supreme Court has rejected a petition to review its decision that an 11-storey residential building Nasla Tower should be demolished on Karachi’s Sharae Quaideen. At a hearing at the court's Karachi registry on Wednesday, the petitioners' lawyer said that the construction was allowed despite lease cancellations. "In this case, the residents are not at fault. The authorities are," he pointed out. "The demolition orders are not fair and should be reviewed." Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan replied that it was the responsibility of the residents to check the legality of the apartments before they bought them. "Are you not aware of the forgery that takes place in the city? How can you buy a house without inspection?" He reassured that the affectees would be paid compensation, according to the market value of the towers, by the government within three months. The court has instructed the Karachi commissioner to resume the demolition and submit a report on it at the next hearing. Nasla Tower is located at the intersection of Sharae Faisal and Sharae Quaideen. One apartment roughly costs Rs30 million. On July 16, the Supreme Court ordered the authorities to demolish the residential plaza. The verdict said that there is “no denial” that the plot was expanded illegally. The original plot was 780 square yards but the tower was built on 1,044 square yards. “A service road has been encroached on and the tower exists on an area in excess of what was originally leased,” it added. Consequently, the tower's builder and residents separately filed review petitions to stop the authorities from demolishing it.
