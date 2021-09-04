Sundays dedicated for second Covid doses: NCOC

The National Command and Operation Centre has decided to dedicate Sundays for people who want to get the second dose of their Covid vaccine.

The forum issued fresh guidelines for a second shot of the vaccine:

> People don’t have to wait for a message from the government.

> The second dose of the vaccine is being registered seven days a week at all immunisation centres across the country.

> The gap between the first and second dose has been reduced from 42 to 28 days.

Earlier this week, NCOC chief Asad Umar revealed that the government has set a target of vaccinating 40% of the population above the age of 18 years by the end of August.

So far, the target has been achieved in 20 cities across the country. Hyderabad, Mardan, Quetta, and Nowshera failed to meet it.

Umar said that 35% of Pakistanis have received the first dose of the vaccine. Here is a region-wise break-up of the immunisation:

Islamabad territory 69%

Azad Jammu and Kashmir 51%

Gilgit-Baltistan 39%

Punjab 37%

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 35%

Sindh 32%

Balochistan 12%

The government has started vaccinations for people above and of the age of 17 years. People with weak immune systems between the ages of 12 and 16 can receive the vaccine shot too. Here are the guidelines: