Students, here’s all you need to know about covid vaccination

NCOC issues new guidelines
Pakistanis below and of the age of 18 years can now get the covid shot at vaccination centres across the country.
The National Command and Operation centre has issued new guidelines for the immunisation of students.
The government has made it mandatory for students to get fully vaccinated by October 15. On Tuesday, the Sindh government made it compulsory for intermediate and matriculation students to get immunised. For this, vaccination centres will be established inside schools and colleges.
Meanwhile, all teaching, non-teaching staff, and people involved in the transportation of students have been instructed to get fully inoculated by September 30.
Schools across Pakistan reopened on August 2.