Students, here’s all you need to know about covid vaccination

NCOC issues new guidelines

Posted: Sep 1, 2021
Posted: Sep 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago

Pakistanis below and of the age of 18 years can now get the covid shot at vaccination centres across the country. The National Command and Operation centre has issued new guidelines for the immunisation of students. Immunocompromised individuals of 12 to 17 years will be administered the Pfizer vaccineIndividuals will be required to produce medical documents as proof of being immunocompromisedThe general public age group for vaccination has been lowered to 17 years.Pfizer vaccine will be administered to students under the age of 18 yearsFor people below the age of 18 years, the Child Registration Certificate (B- Form) number will be used for registration in NIMS (National Immunisation Management System) The government has made it mandatory for students to get fully vaccinated by October 15. On Tuesday, the Sindh government made it compulsory for intermediate and matriculation students to get immunised. For this, vaccination centres will be established inside schools and colleges. Meanwhile, all teaching, non-teaching staff, and people involved in the transportation of students have been instructed to get fully inoculated by September 30. Schools across Pakistan reopened on August 2.
