Students, chief secretary in talks for freeing arrested protestors

Talks were underway on Friday evening between office-bearers of the All Balochistan Medical Association and the provincial chief secretary to expedite the release of students arrested a day ago after they staged a sit-in in front of the Chief Minister Houses.

As many as 75 students had been arrested on Thursday night. The ongoing protest is against the online medical college entry test conducted by the Pakistan Medical Commission. They are calling for a physical instead of online test.

Students of Bolan Medical College, who staged a rally on Friday, akso clashed with police who tried to block their way. At least six police personnel, including a woman official, were injured as students resorted to stone pelting.

Later, protestors reached Sharah-e-Iqbal and staged a sit-in, blocking the Court Chowk.