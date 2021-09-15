Staff at Lahore hospital suspended over beating visitors

The supervisor and ward attendant of Mayo Hospital Lahore have been suspected after a video went viral in which they were taped beating people in the patient waiting area.

In the video, hospital staff asked ambulance drivers and other people to vacate the waiting area as no one is allowed to stay there at night.

However, they got into an argument that descended into a brawl. Hospital staff started hurling shoes at people and slapping and punching them.

Patients & their families brutally assaulted by #Pakistani Hospital management in #Lahore.

The families wanted to stay overnight to take care of the patients in the family but received slaps and abuse from #MayoHospital management.pic.twitter.com/tdGF7X2NLD — Sana Malik 🇵🇰 (@maliksanaa04) September 15, 2021

After the video went viral, the hospital management suspended a supervisor and ward attendant and formed a three-member committee to investigate the matter.

The management has received some complaints about people staying for food and other reasons.

Mayo Hospital Director Iftikhar told SAMAA TV concerns of the hospital staff were valid, which is why two have been suspended. However, he said, they should not have beaten the people waiting at the facility.