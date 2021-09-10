Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’s Korangi

The Sindh government has imposed a smart lockdown in multiple neighborhoods in Karachi’s Korangi in a bid to curb the rising coronavirus cases.

The movement of people living in these areas has been strictly restricted from September 9 to September 23.

Korangi UC-10 – Street 1, Bhittai Colony

Korangi UC-10 – Street 2, Bhittai Colony

Model Colony UC-1 – Street 12

Model Colony UC-1 – Street 22

Model Colony UC-1 – Street 23

Model Colony UC-1 – Street 25

Only grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open in the areas. One person will be allowed to leave the house to buy necessities. It will be mandatory for them to carry their CNICs at all times. All private and public gatherings have been banned.

The commissioners and assistant commissioners of the localities have been instructed to ensure strict implementation of SOPs. Violaters will be punished.

In the last 24 hours, 3,689 new covid cases were reported across the country, while 83 people succumbed to the deadly virus. Over 300,000 vaccines were administered on Saturday. The infection rate in the country has been recorded at 6.03%.