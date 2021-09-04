Smart lockdown imposed in 15 Punjab districts

The Punjab Health Department has imposed a smart lockdown in 15 districts to curb the rising coronavirus cases in the province.

High covid infection rates have been recorded in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal, Bhakkar, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Multan, Bhawalpur, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, and Sheikhupura.

Virus hotspot areas of these cities will be sealed for 14 days. People have been instructed to wear masks, practice social distancing, and get vaccinated.

Here are the restrictions imposed by the health department:

Malls, markets, businesses and shopping centres to close by 8pm.

All markets and businesses to stay closed on Friday and Sunday.

Indoor dining banned.

Outdoor dining to stay open till 10pm.

Indoor weddings and gatherings banned.

Outdoor wedding allowed with 300 people.

50% attendance at offices.

Schools, colleges and universities closed.

Shrines, cinemas, gyms and sports activities in these cities will remain closed.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, Punjab reported the highest number of deaths in the country Friday. In the last 24 hours, 20 people succumbed to the deadly virus in the province.

The government recently began a door-to-door vaccination campaign in eight districts of the province. It has now been extended to the entire province.