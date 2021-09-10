Friday, September 10, 2021  | 2 Safar, 1443
Six-year-old child raped, murdered in Chiniot

FIR registered, investigation underway

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Listen to the story
A six-year-old child was raped and then murdered in Chiniot's Bhawana Tehsil, the police said Friday morning. According to the victim's family, the child was kidnapped on her way to her grandmother's house. "After searching for her for nearly 12 hours, we found her body from the nearby fields," her father told the police. The post-mortem report of the child has corroborated the rape. An FIR has been registered against unidentified men under sections of rape and murder. The police have detained a number of suspects and have sent their DNA samples to the laboratory. "We have begun questioning people in the neighbourhood as well," the investigation officer said.
A six-year-old child was raped and then murdered in Chiniot’s Bhawana Tehsil, the police said Friday morning.

According to the victim’s family, the child was kidnapped on her way to her grandmother’s house. “After searching for her for nearly 12 hours, we found her body from the nearby fields,” her father told the police.

The post-mortem report of the child has corroborated the rape.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified men under sections of rape and murder. The police have detained a number of suspects and have sent their DNA samples to the laboratory. “We have begun questioning people in the neighbourhood as well,” the investigation officer said.

Pakistan’s rape laws

Rape is a punishable offense in Pakistan. The definition and punishment for this crime are detailed under Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the law, a man is said to commit rape when he has sexual intercourse with a woman under circumstances falling under any of the five following descriptions:

  • Against her will
  • Without her consent
  • With her consent, when the consent has been obtained by putting her in fear of death or of hurt
  • With her consent, when the man knows that he is not married to her and that the consent is given because she believes that the man is another person to whom she is or believes herself to be married; or
  • With or without her consent when she is under 16 years of age.

The convicted rapists will be sentenced to jail for no less than 10 years or more than 25 years, according to the law. A fine will also be imposed on them.

 
