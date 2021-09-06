Six suspects to stay in prison in Minar-e-Pakistan assault case

The crime took place 23 days back. Over 400 men harassed a woman at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14

The police arrested 104 men after geofencing and face matching

The victim has identified six men so far

A Lahore court has decided to extend the judicial remand of six men arrested on charges of harassing and assaulting a woman at Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day.

The suspects were produced before the court amid tight security on Monday. The investigation officer requested the police to extend their remand for 14 days.

The court extended the judicial remand for three days. The men have been sent back to Camp Jail in Lahore.

The suspects were identified by the TikToker in an identification parade on September 1.

Last month, the police arrested 104 men through geofencing and face matching. On Saturday, the court released 98 men and directed the police to remove case charges against them after the victim didn’t recognise them.

Minar-e-Pakistan incident

On August 14, the woman was at Minar-e-Pakistan with her friends for a video shoot for her YouTube channel. Suddenly, she was attacked by more than 400 men. The Tiktoker tried to escape when the guards of the Greater Iqbal Park opened the fence of the gate.

The charged crowd, however, jumped over the fence and surged towards the woman. She said they clawed and tore her clothes. Some men tried to help but the crowd was overwhelmingly huge, she added.

The mob also assaulted her friend Amir Sohail’s friend and snatched his cellphone and Rs15,000. They even forcefully took off my gold ring and gold earrings, she said.

Videos of the incident surfaced on social media as people present at the site filmed the commotion. They show the woman walking with a crowd behind her before the men surround her. As the scores of men surround her, the woman starts screaming frantically. As the video goes on, a man is heard saying “Azaan ho rahi hai.” The call to prayer had started to fill the air.

Another video showed the men throwing the woman in the air.

The FIR was registered after the horrific footage of the woman being pushed, groped, and thrown in the air went viral on social media.