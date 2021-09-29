Wednesday, September 29, 2021  | 21 Safar, 1443
Six Pakistanis held for looting Saudi firms, warehouses

The accused have been handed over to the public prosecution

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

At least six Pakistanis involved in at least 15 incidents of trespassing and looting various firms and warehouses have been arrested, a spokesman for Riyadh police announced on Wednesday.

According to Aajil website, Major Khaled al-Kraidis said that the police acted after receiving a number of complaint. He said that a special team was formed who traced and identified men involved in these crimes, including theft of cash and various expensive items.

He said that the accused had been handed over the public prosecution department after conducting initial legal processing.

