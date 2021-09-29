Six Pakistanis held for looting Saudi firms, warehouses

At least six Pakistanis involved in at least 15 incidents of trespassing and looting various firms and warehouses have been arrested, a spokesman for Riyadh police announced on Wednesday.

According to Aajil website, Major Khaled al-Kraidis said that the police acted after receiving a number of complaint. He said that a special team was formed who traced and identified men involved in these crimes, including theft of cash and various expensive items.

He said that the accused had been handed over the public prosecution department after conducting initial legal processing.