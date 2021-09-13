Sindh to have graveyard authority, needs 10,000 graves annually

A Sindh Manzil-e-Sukoon Authority draft law to set up, manage and regulate cemeteries or graveyards and crematoriums has been approved by the Sindh Cabinet. The authority would provide the public cemetery services, funeral, crematory and transfer services.

Law Advisor Murtaza Wahab said that there were innumerable historical and public graveyards in the entire province, where many famous saints, poets, politicians, intellectuals, freedom fighters and departed souls from among the local population in the millions had been resting for centuries. Some historical graveyards are looked after by provincial departments, the local government at the UC level, communities, and societies.

A majority of public graveyards are running out of space and are neglected, said the press handout from CM House over the weekend.

There are 203 graveyards in Karachi, of them 184 are for Muslims and 19 for non-Muslims. Wahab said that 90 graveyards were under the control of local government, 106 by societies such as DHA, PQA, CAA and steel mills. Seven were under the control of cantonment boards and six graveyards were closed for burials due to lack of space.

The chief minister said that according to a study, the death ratio in Pakistan was 6.89 per 1,000. The estimated requirement for graves per year is 10,000 to 12,000. He added that more or less the same requirement could be assumed in other parts of the province.

The cabinet was told that the rates for burial in graveyards range from Rs45,000 to Rs100,000. Maiyat gari bus service fares have been recorded at Rs1,700 for Karachi and some welfare organizations have concessional rates.

The graveyards are repeated trespassed and taken over by encroachments. First land grabbers throw garbage in them and then release sewage to submerge the graves. When they disappear after some time, the land grabbers occupy that area. Then they start to build houses and shops on that land.

The cabinet approved the draft of The Sindh Manzil-e-Sukoon Authority Bill 2021 and referred it to the assembly for a vote.