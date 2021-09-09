Thursday, September 9, 2021  | 31 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Sindh to buy scrap wood desks ‘worth’ Rs29,000 a piece

Desk for 1.5 million pupils to be bought

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Posted: Sep 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago

File Photo

Sindh Education Department is ready to buy scrap wood desks for schools all over the province for Rs29,000 per piece.

These desks are being bought to be used in all public schools in Sindh and will be made up of 19 pieces of scrap wood with 23 joints or patches.

Interestingly, the education department had bought similar school furniture for Rs8,000 a piece earlier this year.

Earlier the provincial government had awarded the tender for buying 1.5 million desks to a ‘favoured’ company during the previous education minister, Saeed Ghani.

Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah has said that the procedure for purchasing 500,000 pieces of school furniture had finished this year while the provincial government would provide furniture for 1.5 million pupils.

