Sindh students under 17 years to be administered WHO-approved vaccines

Students across Sindh between the ages of 12 and 16 years will be administered vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho announced Wednesday.

In a media briefing in Karachi, she said that the government is not in favour of closing educational institutions again. Students have already suffered huge losses because of the lockdown, they can’t afford more, Pechuho said.

Earlier this week, the Sindh government made it mandatory for intermediate and matriculation students to be immunised against Covid. A vaccination drive at schools was to launch at educational institutions across the province from September 5.

The decision was, however, taken back on Monday. The health department claimed that they weren’t provided a record of students by the education department.

On Wednesday, Pechuho clarified that both the departments are “on the same page”.

The National Command and Operation centre has already issued guidelines for the immunisation of students.

Immunocompromised individuals of 12 to 17 years will be administered the Pfizer vaccine

Individuals will be required to produce medical documents as proof of being immunocompromised

The general public age group for vaccination has been lowered to 17 years.

Pfizer vaccine will be administered to students under the age of 18 years

For people below the age of 18 years, the Child Registration Certificate (B- Form) number will be used for registration in NIMS (National Immunisation Management System)

Karachi’s Covid positivity rate falls

In a ceremony at the University of Karachi Monday morning, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah revealed that the coronavirus positivity ratio in Karachi has decreased to 10%, while that of Sindh is 7%.

“We are conducting 20,000 tests in the province every day.”

Shah added that the Sindh government dedicated Rs500 million to fight the deadly virus last year. “But our targets to help people with this money have not been achieved yet,” he regretted.

Last week, the government announced new restrictions to curb the cases.

>Ban on all indoor weddings and gatherings

>Indoor dining banned

>Outdoor wedding allowed with 300 guests

>Outdoor dining allowed till 10pm

>Schools to begin vaccination drive from September 6