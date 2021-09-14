Tuesday, September 14, 2021  | 6 Safar, 1443
Sindh govt orders Karachi markets to close at 8pm

Police starts closing shops in different areas

Posted: Sep 14, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago

The notification hasissued to close the markets at 8pm. Photo—File

The Sindh Home Department has issued the order for close businesses and markets to close at 8pm in Karachi and Hyderabad.

The notification on business hours has been sent to the commissioner and deputy commissioner.

The Karachi police then started closing shops in numerous areas of the city at 8pm.

Karachi Electronics Dealers Association head Muhammad Rizwan Irfan said Local Government Minister Nasir Shah had assured traders that the shops would remain open till 10pm and no action would be taken against them.

He said the notification endorsing this was going to be issued on September 15.

On September 10, the Sindh government had accepted the traders’ demands that markets and businesses in Karachi stay open on Fridays till 10pm.

A final round of negotiations between business leaders and Nasir Hussain Shah had been successful at the Karachi Commissioner’s Office.

The provincial government then allowed markets to stay open on Fridays till 10pm and restaurants to offer to dine out until midnight.

