Sindh govt instructed to help restore Karachi’s Alladin Park

No illegal structure to be built again: Supreme Court

Posted: Sep 22, 2021
The Supreme Court has instructed the Sindh government to facilitate the rehabilitation and restoration process of Karachi's Aladin Park. On Wednesday, the top court heard the case at the Supreme Court's Karachi Registry. The commissioner said that Pavilion End Club and Aladin mall have been demolished. "We need the government's help to remove the debris and begin restoration work." Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed reiterated that no other illegal structures should be built on the land again. Aladin Park's lawyer, Advocate Faisal Siddiqui pleaded that his clients shouldn't be called encroachers and the court should ammend the order. "This label on us should be removed now." Consequently, the chief justice issued notices on Siddiqui's request. On July 14, the Supreme Court ordered the authorities to demolish Aladdin Shopping Mall and Pavilion End Club in Karachi within two days. It declared the buildings illegal. “The land was unlawfully converted into a commercial area,” Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said. Aladin Amusement Park and Pavilion End Club managements had, however, asked the court to review its decision. Pavilion End Club employs more than 600 people, who dedicate their services to uplift the mood and experience of the visiting public and whose livelihood will be lost by the Supreme Court’s sudden decision, it said in a statement. Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed reached Karachi early Wednesday morning. Earlier in the day, he heard cases pertaining to the compensation of the Orangi and Gujjah nullah residents and the demolition of KArachi's Nasla Tower.
