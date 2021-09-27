Sindh govt hands over 32 schools to private parties

The running of 32 schools in Sindh is going to be outsourced to three private groups, the Sindh government has decided.

School Education Secretary Akbar Laghari signed agreements with three Education Management Organizations – Sindh Madressah-tul-Islam Board, Dare-e-Arqam Schools (Pvt.) Ltd. and MDZed (Pvt.) Ltd the manage the schools for 10 years.



The schools include 13 constructed under USAID’s Sindh Basic Education Programme, according to a handout from CM House.

Sindh Madressah-tul-Islam Board will manage four new schools (made with USAID) and 10 other select Sindh government schools in Malir and West districts of Karachi. The Dare-e-Arqam Schools (Pvt.) Ltd. will manage four new schools and four grouped schools in district Qambar Shahdadkot, and MDZed (Pvt.) Ltd. will manage five new schools and five Sindh government schools in districts Kashmore and Jacobabad.



Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah appreciated the support of the US government at the concession agreement signing ceremony Monday at CM House.

The ceremony was attended by Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, US CG Mark Stroh and staff from the USAID.

Through USAID the U.S. government is contributing $159.2 million for the program. The Sindh government spends $10 million. The project aims to increase and sustain enrolment by developing a conducive learning environment in Sindh government schools in select areas of the province. The focus is on bringing girls back to the school if they dropped out.

USAID’s SBEP supports the reconstruction of 106 Sindh government schools affected by the catastrophic 2010 floods. These 106 state-of-the-art buildings are being reconstructed in seven districts of northern Sindh (Dadu, Jacobabad, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Khairpur, Larkana, and Sukkur) and three districts in Karachi Division (Malir, West and South).



The reconstructed schools along with a group of other government schools are being handed over to the private groups for improved efficiency. With the signing of these concession agreements, the operational management of 81 SBEP-USAID reconstructed schools along with a group of 90 select government schools, stands outsourced to 10 EMOs. The construction of the remaining 25 schools is at different stages.