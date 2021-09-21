Sindh governor has no right to politicise civic issues: Wahab

The Sindh governor has no constitutional right to discuss or politicise Karachi’s issues, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab has said.

Addressing a press conference held at the Old KMC Building, Wahab reminded that the governor was simply a delegate of the federal government and should not act as the representative of any political party.

Criticising remarks made by former MQM mayor Wasim Akhtar, Wahab said that he could help [Wasim Akhtar)] if he just wanted to install his name plaques on KMC development projects.

“Karachi needs development works, not plaques,” he said.

Remarking that he was a temporary administrator unlike Akhtar, he said that the MQM mayor was a permanent entity who was unable or unwilling to use all available KMC resources.

Giving details of KMC resources, Murtaza Wahab said that 53 of 61 markets in the Sindh metropolis were under KMC control, adding that as many as 9,192 shops were KMC property too.

KMC, he said, collected revenue of Rs500 million in rent from these shops 18 months ago.

Currently, he said, KMC collected just Rs150 million from these shops.

The annual rent of a shop in KMC-controlled markets was Rs16,320 annually, meaning that the tenant paid Rs1,360 a month.

“Is there any shop space available [in the city] at this rate?” he asked.

According to him, plots owned by KMC numbered 116,000, measuring 29,792,873 square yards.

He said that there were at least 11 petrol pumps on KMC land, adding that Rs7 million was being collected in annual rent.

KMC also owned 243 huts at the Hawkes’ Bay beach, which cumulatively earned Rs4.16 million in rent. He calculated that KMC earned just Rs1,400 per month in rent from a single hut.

Even a kiosk was not available at this rent anywhere in Karachi, he said.

“Why is KMC getting such a meager amount in rent from these huts?” he asked.

Murtaza Wahab said that this ‘sheer injustice’ was being perpetrated upon KMC for decades.

“Whenever KMC administration tries to raise rent on its properties, tenants move to court and get a stay order against KMC decision,” he said.

According to him, there were 22 oil and bus terminals across the city and KMC was not getting any income from them.

“We started collecting service tax from these terminals since 17 August,” he said. As much as Rs1.7 million was being collected from an oil terminal and Rs4 million from Yousuf Goth Bus Terminal every month, Wahab added

Urging the federal government to cooperate with the Sindh government, he said that both should work together to resolve Karachi issues.

He said that more development work was being done in Sialkot than Karachi — a city which “rans the entire Pakistan”.

The Karachi administrator appealed to Prime Minister M Imran Khan to support Karachi.

Wahab said that Karachi, despite having two ports using KMC infrastructure, was not getting any tax.

MUCT charges

The Karachi administrator said that the municipal utility charges and taxes are nothing new, adding that these charges were imposed by former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal in 2008.

While projected target for MUCT was Rs230 million a year, the KMC was collecting only Rs160 million every year.

The decision to collect MUCT via the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) through an audit organisation.

“We are still awaiting the approval of the federal government to allow KMC to collect MUCT through K-Electric bills … The power utility is willing if the regulators allowed it,” he added.

He said that Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tareen had okayed the Sindh government’s proposal, but other PTI ministers and Sindh governor had opposed it.

Fresh census

He said that both the PPP and the Sindh government were unified in their demand for conducting a fresh census.

The provincial government, he said, had sent its reply in the light of the Constitution to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).