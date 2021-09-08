Sindh CM satisfied with police performance as CPLC suggests otherwise

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed satisfaction over the performance of Sindh Police in maintaining the law and order situation in the province in general and Karachi in particular.

However, Citizen-Liaison Police Committee (CPLC) has recorded an increase in crime in Karachi.

The Sindh Chief Minister chaired a meeting on the law and order situation on Wednesday.

Among others, the meeting was also attended by the Provincial Police Officer (PPO) Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, Karachi police chief Additional Inspector-General of Police (Addl IGP) Imran Yaqoob Minhas and all three zonal Deputy Inspectors-General (DIGs) of Karachi Range.

A spokesman for the Sindh CM Abdur Rasheed Channa issued a press release and shared the crux of the meeting. According to the spokesman, the meeting specially discussed crimes against women and children. Sindh PPO Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar highlighted action taken by the police against smugglers and drug peddlers.

Karachi police, participants of the meeting learnt, had solved 79 cases, including 11 high-profile cases with the help of CCTV footage.

According to Karachi police, it also solved three major cases, including the killing of a man during the theft, theft of donation box from a mosque in Baldia Town and the arrest of two street criminals from Model Colony.

Crime Increases in Karachi

However, Citizen-Liaison Police Committee (CPLC) released crime statistics spanning over the past eight months, showing a noticeable increase in crime in Karachi.

According to CPLC data, the incidence of killings in Karachi went up by 35 percent in the first eight months of 2021 and 335 persons were killed between January 1 and July 30 of this year.

Meanwhile, 247 people had been murdered in the city during the same period last year (2020).

CPLC report also showed that street crime and homicide had also increased in the city.

Statistics released by CPLC showed that as many as 16,591 people had been deprived of their mobile phones in the first eight months of this year. In contrast, muggers had taken away mobile phones of 13,322 persons during the same period in 2020, showing a rise of 24 percent.

Similarly, the incidence of four-wheeler theft also increased. Data showed that 150 cars had been snatched at gunpoint in the city between January 1 and August 31, 2021. Meanwhile, 123 four-wheelers had been taken away by armed muggers in the same period in 2020. This showed that car snatching had increased by 22 percent.

There was a sharp increase in incidents of motorcycle snatching. In the first eight months of the current year, 2,903 two-wheelers had been snatched in the city. However, 1,482 bikes had been snatched in Karachi during the same period In 2020. An analysis of motorcycle snatching data showed that this amounted to an increase of 95 percent.