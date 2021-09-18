Saturday, September 18, 2021  | 10 Safar, 1443
HOME > News

Sindh announces holiday on Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s death anniversary

Masks, social distancing compulsory

Posted: Sep 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on September 22 on account of the death anniversary of Sufi saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

According to a notification passed on Saturday, the directives will not be applicable to those who providing Covid-19 emergency duties.

Earlier this week, the government reopened shrines across Sindh after coronavirus cases dropped in the province. The administration has, however, been instructed to ensure SOP implementation such as social distancing and wearing of masks.

The Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai is held in Bhit Shah every year on the 14th of the Islamic month of Safar.

