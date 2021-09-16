Thursday, September 16, 2021  | 8 Safar, 1443
HOME > Politics

Shehbaz, Hamza absent from key PMLN meeting

Maryam insists there is room for difference in democratic party

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago

Shebaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz were nowhere to be seen at a provincial level meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) held on Thursday. Instead, the meeting was presided over by Maryam Nawaz.

When participants of the meeting inquired about the absence of both the leaders, Maryam Nawaz told the participants to ignore propaganda churned out by the rivals of the party, insisting that there was room for differences in a democratic party.

“Both Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif are one and the same on the matter of leadership,” she said.

Shehbaz Sharif later addressed the meeting via a video link.

PML-N had so far held a number of meetings focusing on party organization but none were attended by Shehbaz Sharif.

There is a growing perception that the rift between Nawaz and Shehbaz is widening over the difference in the narrative.

Later, Rana Sanaullah dispelled the impression of a difference of opinion between the two PML-N leaders, saying that there were no differences.

“This was a divisional and provincial level meeting … Should this meeting have been presided over by me or him (Shehbaz Sharif),” he said.

Both Shehbaz and Hamza also did not attend a similar meeting held on Wednesday.

HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

