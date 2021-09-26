Sunday, September 26, 2021  | 18 Safar, 1443
Shehbaz demands transparent elections, Asif urges unity in PMLN

Maryam Nawaz was absent from Rawalpindi workers convention

Posted: Sep 26, 2021
Posted: Sep 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago

PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif addresses workers convention in Rawalpindi on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) President Shehbaz Sharif has demanded transparent general elections in 2023 while party leader Khawaja Asif has urged unity in the party.

They Addressed the PMLN workers’ convention in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

While Asif predicted that the current PTI government could collapse any moment and snap elections were possible, Shehbaz said, “We demand that transparent elections be held” in 2023.

Shehbaz said his demand for transparent elections in 2032 was directed at all institutions.

PMLN’s Hanif Abbasi and several other leaders attended the convention. However, Maryam Nawaz Sharif was conspicuous for her absence from this important event.

Shehbaz Sharif praised party candidates and workers for ‘defeating’ the PTI in the cantonment boards elections held on September 21.

“We would bury the PTI for good if the next general elections were held in a transparent manner,” Shehbaz said.

He said the nation has realized what had happened during the past three-and-a-quarter-year.

PMLN leader claimed a ‘selected’ prime minister was propped up to power to impede the progress that Pakistan made during the PMLN government.

Khawaja Asif also criticized the present government for, what he called, inflation and rising poverty.

However, his comments about the internal rift in the PMLN were more profound.

Urging party activists to unite, he said it was not workers who were responsible for the rift in the party. Instead, he said, the tiff involved party leadership. “Jhagray workers key nahi balkay qayadat ke hain,” Asif said, according to SAMAA TV.

Hamza supports extension vote

Khawaja Asif made the remarks as PMLN grabbled to control the fallout of Maryam Nawaz’s recent comments.

Maryam had said she was not part of the “sin” (decision process) when PMLN voted in support of the resolution granting a three-year extension to the army chief.

PMLN leader Hamza Sharif has said on Sunday that the decision was unanimous and correct.

He said it was important that national interests were given precedence over political interest.

PMLN’s Mohammad Zubair said Maryam Nawaz had not used the word “sin” literally. “This is her way of talking,” he said.

