Shehbaz and Hamza summons in money laundering case

The court in Lahore has summoned PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz in a money-laundering case.

The Federal Investigation Agency or FIA filed a petition before Judicial Magistrate Kamran Zafar in which it said the statements of 26 accused people would be recorded in the case. The judicial magistrate remarked that this should happen in court.

On the other hand, Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz did not appear. Shehbaz had left for Sialkot to attend a workers’ convention.

On September 16, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz and other people accused in the case appeared before the accountability court, while Shehbaz’s wife Nusrat joined the trial through a representative.

The court summoned her through a representative to start indictment proceedings at the next hearing. Shehbaz and Hamza have already been indicted.

Shehbaz Sharif told the court that Nusrat was out of the country for medical treatment. She will join the proceedings once her treatment is over and he requested the court to allow her to join the proceedings through a representative. The request was granted.

NAB has accused Shehbaz Sharif of money laundering and owning more assets than his known sources of income

The evidence collected revealed that Shehbaz and his sons Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shahbaz and wife Nusrat Shehbaz had net assets of Rs14.8 million in 1998, according to the accountability bureau.

Shehbaz in “connivance with his other family members/benamidars accumulated assets to the tune of Rs7,328 million till 2018”.

The amount is “disproportionate to known sources of income and for which neither the accused nor his other family members/benamidars could reasonably account for.”

Shehbaz’s lawyer had, however, argued that a reference has been filed and investigation completed, adding that all questionnaires mentioned by NAB have been answered too.