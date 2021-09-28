SHC rejects Haleem Adil’s petition to disqualify CM Murad

The Sindh High Court has rejected PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh’s petition to disqualify Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Earlier in July, Adil submitted a request in court stating that in 2012, the Supreme Court had disqualified Shah and directed the Election Commission of Pakistan to initiate an investigation against him for mishandling declaration forms.

The chief minister, defying the judgment of the court, still got elected in the 2014 by-elections, the PTI leader claimed, pleading that Shah’s membership of the provincial assembly should be declared ineligible.

At a hearing on Tuesday, the court ruled Adil’s petition was not admissible and the Supreme Court has already passed a verdict on it.

It rejected the plea to issue notices to Shah and others named in the petition. The petitioner has been instructed to present arguments and convince the court why the petition was admissible.

Money laundering cases

Last week, an Islamabad High Court decided to indict CM Murad in corruption and money laundering cases on October 7.

According to the NAB reference, CM Shah is accused of assisting Abdul Ghani Majeed in whitening his black money. He helped launder billions of rupees out of the country in the name of Nooriabad power plant in Karachi.

The project was approved without feasibility and it cost the treasury Rs8 billion, according to the National Accountability Bureau. Shah described it as a public welfare project before the cabinet.

The Sindh CM also had Rs3 billion loans issued to two companies.