Tuesday, September 28, 2021  | 20 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

SHC rejects Haleem Adil’s petition to disqualify CM Murad

Petition not admissible for hearing, says court

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
The Sindh High Court has rejected PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh's petition to disqualify Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Earlier in July, Adil submitted a request in court stating that in 2012, the Supreme Court had disqualified Shah and directed the Election Commission of Pakistan to initiate an investigation against him for mishandling declaration forms. The chief minister, defying the judgment of the court, still got elected in the 2014 by-elections, the PTI leader claimed, pleading that Shah's membership of the provincial assembly should be declared ineligible. At a hearing on Tuesday, the court ruled Adil's petition was not admissible and the Supreme Court has already passed a verdict on it. It rejected the plea to issue notices to Shah and others named in the petition. The petitioner has been instructed to present arguments and convince the court why the petition was admissible. Money laundering cases Last week, an Islamabad High Court decided to indict CM Murad in corruption and money laundering cases on October 7. According to the NAB reference, CM Shah is accused of assisting Abdul Ghani Majeed in whitening his black money. He helped launder billions of rupees out of the country in the name of Nooriabad power plant in Karachi. The project was approved without feasibility and it cost the treasury Rs8 billion, according to the National Accountability Bureau. Shah described it as a public welfare project before the cabinet. The Sindh CM also had Rs3 billion loans issued to two companies.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Sindh High Court has rejected PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh’s petition to disqualify Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Earlier in July, Adil submitted a request in court stating that in 2012, the Supreme Court had disqualified Shah and directed the Election Commission of Pakistan to initiate an investigation against him for mishandling declaration forms.

The chief minister, defying the judgment of the court, still got elected in the 2014 by-elections, the PTI leader claimed, pleading that Shah’s membership of the provincial assembly should be declared ineligible.

At a hearing on Tuesday, the court ruled Adil’s petition was not admissible and the Supreme Court has already passed a verdict on it.

It rejected the plea to issue notices to Shah and others named in the petition. The petitioner has been instructed to present arguments and convince the court why the petition was admissible.

Money laundering cases

Last week, an Islamabad High Court decided to indict CM Murad in corruption and money laundering cases on October 7.

According to the NAB reference, CM Shah is accused of assisting Abdul Ghani Majeed in whitening his black money. He helped launder billions of rupees out of the country in the name of Nooriabad power plant in Karachi.

The project was approved without feasibility and it cost the treasury Rs8 billion, according to the National Accountability Bureau. Shah described it as a public welfare project before the cabinet.

The Sindh CM also had Rs3 billion loans issued to two companies.

 
Haleem Adil Sheikh Murad Ali shah
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Murad Ali Shah, CM Sindh, Haleem Adil sheikh
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Weather update: another 4-day monsoon spell to enter Karachi
Weather update: another 4-day monsoon spell to enter Karachi
Zubair on video: new low in politics
Zubair on video: new low in politics
Cyclone Gulab: Rain hits Karachi with microburst
Cyclone Gulab: Rain hits Karachi with microburst
Jinnah's statue blown up in Gwadar
Jinnah’s statue blown up in Gwadar
Video: We went on KCR's first ride in 21 years
Video: We went on KCR’s first ride in 21 years
Lahore woman sentenced to death for blasphmey
Lahore woman sentenced to death for blasphmey
Can Imran Khan resurrect KCR after Musharraf, PPP failed?
Can Imran Khan resurrect KCR after Musharraf, PPP failed?
Pakistan to grant visas on arrival to US, Canadian residents
Pakistan to grant visas on arrival to US, Canadian residents
Why Karachi's Nagan Chowrangi flooded in 2021 despite nullah cleaning
Why Karachi’s Nagan Chowrangi flooded in 2021 despite nullah cleaning
Karachi is Pakistan's engine of growth: Imran Khan
Karachi is Pakistan’s engine of growth: Imran Khan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.