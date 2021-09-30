SHC grants stay order against cancellation of school desks order

The Sindh High Court (SHC) granted an interim stay order on Wednesday against cancellation of order to buy school furniture.

The order came after a joint petition was filed by the four companies which secured the Sindh education department’s tender.

The Sindh government had earlier backtracked from the purchase of the desks at an exorbitant price when SAMAA TV run an exclusive story.

The petitioners contended that the tender had been secured in competitive bidding at lowest price. If the order was cancelled at this point in time, they would suffer a loss amounting to millions of rupees.

The SHC ordered to stay the possible cancellation until October 14 and issued notices to the Sindh government, its central procurement committee and SPRA to file responses.

While the Sindh government was keen to cancel the tender, the Sindh education minister, Saeed Ghani, insisted that he was satisfied with the transparency of the process and if there had been any corruption, the guilty parties should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

He said that the quality of material used was key to determine the price of furniture.

According to him, the value of desks, which the committee had demanded, came to the same value.

