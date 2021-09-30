Thursday, September 30, 2021  | 22 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

SHC grants stay order against cancellation of school desks order

A petition was filed by companies securing education department’s tender

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

The Sindh High Court (SHC) granted an interim stay order on Wednesday against cancellation of order to buy school furniture.

The order came after a joint petition was filed by the four companies which secured the Sindh education department’s tender.

The Sindh government had earlier backtracked from the purchase of the desks at an exorbitant price when SAMAA TV run an exclusive story.

The petitioners contended that the tender had been secured in competitive bidding at lowest price. If the order was cancelled at this point in time, they would suffer a loss amounting to millions of rupees.

The SHC ordered to stay the possible cancellation until October 14 and issued notices to the Sindh government, its central procurement committee and SPRA to file responses.

While the Sindh government was keen to cancel the tender, the Sindh education minister, Saeed Ghani, insisted that he was satisfied with the transparency of the process and if there had been any corruption, the guilty parties should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

He said that the quality of material used was key to determine the price of furniture.

According to him, the value of desks, which the committee had demanded, came to the same value.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sindh High Court desks scandal, Singh High court stay on desk purchase, Sindh desks scandal, singh government desks scandal,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Manora cantonment auctions off its beach to Dreamworld for Rs55m
Manora cantonment auctions off its beach to Dreamworld for Rs55m
Property deal struck by Omer Sharif’s third wife in jeopardy
Property deal struck by Omer Sharif’s third wife in jeopardy
Indian boyfriend mistakenly runs into Pakistan to escape her parents
Indian boyfriend mistakenly runs into Pakistan to escape her parents
Court says Zahir's parents knew Noor was being held hostage
Court says Zahir’s parents knew Noor was being held hostage
Weather update: rain, flood alert in Balochistan, Sindh
Weather update: rain, flood alert in Balochistan, Sindh
Trade suspended at Pakistan-Iran border in Gwadar
Trade suspended at Pakistan-Iran border in Gwadar
Diplomat, veteran journalist Wajid Shamsul Hasan passes away in London
Diplomat, veteran journalist Wajid Shamsul Hasan passes away in London
Karachi church set up in a rented house 'burned'
Karachi church set up in a rented house ‘burned’
Five pilgrims killed in Karachi bus accident, LPG prices increase
Five pilgrims killed in Karachi bus accident, LPG prices increase
NCOC to tighten restrictions in cities with low vaccination rate
NCOC to tighten restrictions in cities with low vaccination rate
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.