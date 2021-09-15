Seven Pak Army troops martyred in Waziristan

Seven soldiers of the Pakistan Army have been martyred in South Waziristan in an exchange of fire with terrorists, the ISPR said on Monday.

The clash took place in the Asman Manza area of the South Waziristan district that was part of erstwhile FATA. At least five terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire.

The exchange of fire began when the security forces launched an operation to flush out terrorists hiding in Asman Manza, according to ISPR.

After the incident, the security forces were conducting a search operation in the area.

A day earlier, the Pakistan Army conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Data Khel area of North Waziristan district killing two terrorists.

It is believed that militants from the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have entered Pakistan after the collapse of the Asharaf Ghani government in Afghanistan. Many of these militants are believed to have fled from Afghan jails.

Key TTP leaders released from Afghan prisons

‘Taliban won’t allow TTP to use Afghan soil against Pakistan’

The Taliban have assured Pakistan that they would not allow anyone to their Afghanistan’s soil to launch attacks against other countries.

Government open to Pardon TTP

A report by the Voice of America claimed last month that the Taliban had told the TTP militants to return to Pakistan and in return for a possible amnesty.

Did Taliban set up commission against TTP?

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that the government was open to pardoning the banned TTP. He confirmed that many of the TTP militants had broken free from Afghan prisons after the Taliban took over Kabul on August 15.

The foreign minister said Pakistan would not tolerate TTP militants if they came back to create problems but if they did not take the law into their hands, refrained from getting involved in terrorist activities, and surrendered themselves to the state write under the constitution of Pakistan, “we are even open to giving them a pardon.”

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.