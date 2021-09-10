Friday, September 10, 2021  | 2 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Set the ECP on fire, blazes Azam Swati

He says it is out to destroy democracy

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago

Photo—File

The Election Commission of Pakistan or ECP is the root of what is destroying democracy in the country and such institutions should be set on fire, Railways Minister Azam Swati said on Friday during the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

The federal ministers are lashing out against the ECP since it raised 37 objections to Electronic Voter Machines or EVMs made by the federal government.

In the meeting, Swati levelled serious allegations of rigging and bribes as well, adding that the ECP should be answerable to the public and parliament.

He said the government has been working on the electronic voting machines for two years but the ECP would not budge.

The ECP officials walked out of the meeting. Later, PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz spoke out against Swati, saying that he had behaved irresponsibly by attacking an institution.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan said that electronic voting was more secure, would maintain secrecy and could be audited easily.

During a talk with the media, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said the Election Amendment Act was being discussed in the committee for three days though the purpose for which the meeting called was not discussed. “There should be legislation because it is not a matter of numerical achievement,” he said. “If people raised objections we have constitutional rights and we will use them.”

What does the ECP say?

The Election Commission of Pakistan is responsible for holding general elections and by-polls in Pakistan. The general elections are held under a transitional government with limited powers. Constitutionally, the ECP is independent.

The ECP has rejected the use of EVMs saying they could neither stop rigging nor ensure that the results would not be delayed.

In a report, it submitted the Senate’s standing committee on parliamentary affairs, the ECP raised 37 objections.

The ECP said the EVMs were “hackable” and prone to be tampered with.

The commission said more time was needed before the implementation of EVMs as the next general election was only two years away.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
ECP set on fire, federal ministers lashed ECP, EVM, electronic voter machine, Election Commission Pakistan, Azam Swati, Shibli Faraz, Babar Awan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Another spell of rain in Karachi
Another spell of rain in Karachi
Karachi weather update: light rain with thunder, lightning forecast tonight
Karachi weather update: light rain with thunder, lightning forecast tonight
NCOC extends restrictions in Punjab, KP till Sept 15
NCOC extends restrictions in Punjab, KP till Sept 15
Taliban invite five nations to cabinet swearing-in on 9/11
Taliban invite five nations to cabinet swearing-in on 9/11
'Nawaz Sharif will come back to Pakistan this year'
‘Nawaz Sharif will come back to Pakistan this year’
Sindh to buy scrap wood desks ‘worth’ Rs29,000 a piece
Sindh to buy scrap wood desks ‘worth’ Rs29,000 a piece
COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa meets CIA chief
COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa meets CIA chief
'Pakistan not yet invited to new Afghan govt oath-taking'
‘Pakistan not yet invited to new Afghan govt oath-taking’
Markets, restaurants to stay open late in Karachi on Fridays
Markets, restaurants to stay open late in Karachi on Fridays
No decision on the first woman Supreme Court judge
No decision on the first woman Supreme Court judge
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.