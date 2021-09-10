Set the ECP on fire, blazes Azam Swati

The Election Commission of Pakistan or ECP is the root of what is destroying democracy in the country and such institutions should be set on fire, Railways Minister Azam Swati said on Friday during the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

The federal ministers are lashing out against the ECP since it raised 37 objections to Electronic Voter Machines or EVMs made by the federal government.

In the meeting, Swati levelled serious allegations of rigging and bribes as well, adding that the ECP should be answerable to the public and parliament.

He said the government has been working on the electronic voting machines for two years but the ECP would not budge.

The ECP officials walked out of the meeting. Later, PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz spoke out against Swati, saying that he had behaved irresponsibly by attacking an institution.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan said that electronic voting was more secure, would maintain secrecy and could be audited easily.

During a talk with the media, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said the Election Amendment Act was being discussed in the committee for three days though the purpose for which the meeting called was not discussed. “There should be legislation because it is not a matter of numerical achievement,” he said. “If people raised objections we have constitutional rights and we will use them.”

What does the ECP say?

The Election Commission of Pakistan is responsible for holding general elections and by-polls in Pakistan. The general elections are held under a transitional government with limited powers. Constitutionally, the ECP is independent.

The ECP has rejected the use of EVMs saying they could neither stop rigging nor ensure that the results would not be delayed.

In a report, it submitted the Senate’s standing committee on parliamentary affairs, the ECP raised 37 objections.

The ECP said the EVMs were “hackable” and prone to be tampered with.

The commission said more time was needed before the implementation of EVMs as the next general election was only two years away.