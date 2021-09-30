Thursday, September 30, 2021  | 22 Safar, 1443
Set ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ as caller tone: Balochistan govt tells officials

Applies on administrative secretaries, additional secretaries and deputy secretaries

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Posted: Sep 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago

Photo: AFP

In one of the most bizarre act, the Balochistan government issued a notification on September 29, 2021, asking senior officials of the province to set ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ as Ring-Back Tone (which is also known as caller tone)  on their cellphones/contact numbers.

The notification, issued by balochistan’s Services and General Administration Department, said that the rule applied on administrative secretaries, additional secretaries and deputy secretaries as well as the head of all the government departments.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the Balochistan chief secretary.

The divisional and deputy commissioners have also been notified.

The notification also details how to set the caller tone for all the mobile cariiers.

